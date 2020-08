África, en el peor pronóstico: supera el millón de casos de Coronavirus

We’re desperately looking for more RNA extraction kits as we expand #COVID19 testing

Product: Total viral RNA extraction kits (preferably spin column and with a lysis buffer)

Manufacturers: Qiagen, ThermoFischer, SeeGene, Inqaba, LifeRiver etc.

📧: ncdclabnetwork@ncdc.gov.ng

— Chikwe Ihekweazu (@Chikwe_I) April 26, 2020