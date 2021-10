Fármaco oral Molnupiravir, reduce a la mitad posibilidad de hospitalización o muerte por Covid-19: Merck

💡BREAKING—New oral anti-viral drug *molnupiravir* cuts risk of #COVID19 hospitalization and death **in HALF** in a randomized trial. Results so astounding that the trial is being stopped early, and Merck plans to apply for emergency authorization ASAP. 🧵 https://t.co/g8JGNzvuRg pic.twitter.com/K1SwC3QFXS