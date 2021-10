NASA lanza misión Lucy para explorar los asteroides de Júpiter

💫 Lucy’s got some exploring to do.



At 5:34am ET (9:34 UTC) on Oct. 16, our #LucyMission lifted off aboard a @ULALaunch Atlas V rocket. Now begins a 12-year journey to visit more asteroids than any other mission: https://t.co/iRKKvRs28J pic.twitter.com/85xb8aG3u6