El iceberg más grande de la Tierra se desprende de la Antártida

The world’s largest iceberg – #Iceberg #A76, calved from western side of Ronne Ice Shelf #Antarctica, measures around 4320km2 in size. The calving is considered a natural event & not attributed to climate warming: https://t.co/J7hyLpRZzP@ESA_EO @KeithMakinson1 @kaitlinnaughten pic.twitter.com/nPO0cN946V